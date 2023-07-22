Minority sabotaging government business – KT Hammond

K.T Hammond, Trade and Industry Minister

The Trades and Industry Minister, KT Hammond has expressed concern about the Minority’s decision to boycott sittings.

He lamented that should the current trend continue parliament will be unable to get business done.



To him, the action of the minority was mischievous and a clear sabotage of government business.



He was speaking to the parliamentary press corps on Thursday, July 20, 2023.



He indicated that the action of the Minority has made it difficult for committee meetings to take place which has greatly affected the business of parliament.

Responding to the claims, the Chief Whip of the minority, Kwame Governs Agbodza refuted them.



According to him, the minority caucus was doing the best it can to let the business of the house go on.



He stated that his side of the house was not to be blamed for the delay in parliamentary business.



He stressed that if all members of the minority were present, the agenda of the house would have continued.