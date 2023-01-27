Minority shakeup: Don’t create a storm in a teacup – Yamin warns Media

National Organizer of NDC, Joseph Yamin

The National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin, has admonished the media and social commentators to desist from creating non-existing turmoil in his party.

Speaking on State of Affairs on GHOne TV with Lantam Papanko, Mr. Yammin stated that the decision by the National Executive Committee of the NDC not to consult the Members of Parliament on the reshuffle is justifiable.



"You are creating a storm in a teacup. Let’s say 100 Members of Parliament out of the 136 now are not happy with the decision, and you using Asawase and Tamale South to create a picture that the entire NDC is in turmoil, that the entire NDC foundation is shaken as against four regions that are jubilating, then you are creating a storm out of a teacup.



"So sometimes when I listen to you people, I want to know what you are trying to create and put out there. The party is a democratic one and has taken a decision. It cannot take a decision without consultation," the National Organizer stated.



According to him, the party thought it wise not to consult Members of Parliament in order to avoid some of the challenges that NDC is facing now adding that the Constitution of the party does not give MPs any power to elect their leader in Parliament.



"As we speak now, the party executive can sack anybody from the party, and that person will not be an MP. So are the Members of Parliament more powerful than the National Executives? As we speak now Members of Parliament are to renew their mandate to go back to Parliament and we reserve the right to approve or disapprove," he added.

Mr. Yamin reiterated that the party consulted everyone that matters before the decision to reshuffle the front bench of the party was taken.



However, the former Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, has expressed worry about the decision of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to remove the party’s leadership in Parliament and replace with new hands.



According to him, the minority cannot sit back and wait for leaders to be chosen for them as Members of Parliament, and that due process must be followed regardless of the party's perceived power.



"At no such meeting was this issue brought up for discussion. So it is clear that the letter may have been written by the General Secretary. But it’s a decision by a few people, and we believe that our party should sit up because Article 55 of the 1997 Constitution enjoins us to follow democratic processes."



"We were never consulted. Rumours that some elders were sent to talk to us are not true. We do not think it is acceptable for us as parliamentarians to watch on as leaders are chosen for us," Mr. Muntaka stated at a press conference in reaction to his removal.