Minority showing bad faith with position on E-levy – Majority Chief Whip

Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip in parliament has criticized the minority caucus over their uncompromising stance on the electronic transaction levy (E-levy).



Annoh-Dompreh told JoyNews that the NDC members of parliament have not been consistent with their view on the matter.



He disclosed that some leaders of the minority suggested that they will offer their backing to the levy if it is reduced to 1%.



The same MPs, Annoh-Dompreh claims have done a complete U-turn on the matter and have now resolved to object to the levy in any form.

“Yesterday we heard them loud and clear that now it is a no-no. I think we are also guided but it is just a display of bad faith on their part. During the initial stages, you engaged and at a point, some of their leaders were on record saying if you go one per cent (E-levy), we are okay. Then suddenly you make a U-turn.



Annoh-Dompreh also commended the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta for exhibiting what he believes to be domestic principles.



On the E-levy, the Minister has demonstrated certain democratic credentials. He just didn’t suddenly make that decision,” he said.



“It is just about getting up and saying that I have reduced it. No, it is not done like that. They have been in government. Haruna Iddrisu has been a minister several times. When he was Minister for Employment, I don’t think that is how he engaged the labour front. No, it is not as easy as you see it. That is why the Minister (Finance) has said I will relate.



“Even from the onset, when he (Finance Minister) came and he had to be sacked for lack of better words, from the chamber, he had said he wanted to engage the leadership.”



Annoh-Dompreh said that the majority side of the house has been consistent with its position on the matter of the E-levy.

“We are convinced about what we believe in and want to do in the next 2 to 3 years.”



There has been some confusion over the position of the minority caucus of the house after Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu backtracked on his earlier promise of backing the levy if it is reduced to 1%.



Speaking at the 10th Anniversary launch of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications in Accra, Haruna Iddrisu said he is open to the levy if reduced.



“A week ago, it was no no no, we won’t accept e-levy but having listened to officials in government, including the Minister of Finance. I am convinced to accept a departure from my original no to accepting a one per cent e-levy,” he said.



His view was however contested by the minority in a press release issued on Friday, December 3, 2021