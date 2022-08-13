Minority slams government over continuous illegal mining

Galamsey activates have to destroyed water bodies

The Minority in Parliament has expressed disgust over the continuous illegal mining on the water bodies and the vegetation in the country.

According to the Minority, they have taken note of a viral video on social media and other online platforms revealing massive illegal mining activities being carried out along the River Offin in the Atwima-Mponua district of the Ashanti Region.



“We are very disappointed that despite assurances from the Akufo-Addo-led Government on its fight against “galamsey”, river bodies continue to be polluted by the activities of illegal mining across the country.



“We are even more alarmed by the accusations levelled against the DCE of complicity and involvement in the activities of illegal mining (Galamsey),” the ranking member of the Mines and Energy Committee, John Abdulai Jinapor stated.

He indicated that the Minority cannot sit unconcerned for the nation’s river bodies and vegetation to be polluted and destroyed by illegal miners.



“We, therefore, wish to call on the government and the NPP administration particularly the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, the Minister for Defence and the Minister for Interior to immediately investigate this particular incident and ensure that our river bodies are protected from activities of illegal miners as was promised,” Mr. Jinapor noted.



He further called on President Akufo-Addo to act on the adverse practice and not sweep it under the carpet.