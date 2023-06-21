Minority slams govt over the planned demolition of Tamale Timber Market

File photo

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, has expressed his concern with the government’s plans to demolish the Tamale Aboabo Timber Market in the Northern Region, calling them insensitive.

According to the MP, the government sold the area, which is home to several lumber traders, to a private developer in 2020 for renovation.



He claims that affected traders were not compensated or given alternate places prior to the planned demolition.



“The timber market is a place that a lot of traders in timber products have used to earn their livelihoods and to support their children and to also respond to other family commitments.”



“That place has been a business centre long before I was born and yet in the minister’s answer he says there are no permanent structures over there. So this private developer they have given the contract to can go there and demolish the structures over there without paying compensation to anyone,” he stated.



Meanwhile, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, refuted these claims.



He described them as false adding that the granting of leases for redevelopment occurred before he assumed office.

He explained that the initiate forms part of efforts by the government to redevelop the area.



He added that there are no permanent structures in the market, only kiosks and containers.



He also revealed that the Lands Commission, in collaboration with other stakeholders, is working to ensure adequate compensation for those affected.



“Matters relating to the Tamale Timber Aboabo market are beyond our reproach. The records are there for all of us to appreciate. It falls as part of the broader scheme of government redevelopment. The leases which were granted were done before I assumed office and the people who are authorised to grant leases in favour of private developers are the lands commission acting in the name of the president and that is what happened on the 29th August 2020.”



“The claim that there are permanent structures and it is going to affect individuals is an insensitive and palpable falsehood. There are no permanent structures over there, the place has been inspected there are kiosks and containers,” he stated.



"As I speak to you, the Lands Commission is working with all stakeholders including the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly to make sure that these people are compensated adequately,” he said.