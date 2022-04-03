Minority stopped Assin North MP from entering chambers - Afenyo-Markins discloses

Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson

The Member of Parliament for Effutu constituency, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markins, has disclosed that the Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson was prevented from coming into the Chambers by the Minority Caucus.

According to the NDC, the MP was in court with his lawyers, filing a motion for a stay of execution. According to some communicators of the party, there was a deliberate attempt to delay the filing so that the MP will not be able to join his colleagues in Parliament.



However, during Saturday’s newsfile programme on Joy news channel, Afenyo Markins who is also the deputy Majority leader shot down that claim insisting that the Minority prevented the Assin North MP from coming because “they knew it will constitute an illegality”



“Quayson was in the office and they didn’t allow him to come in. They themselves told him; don’t enter the chamber. So, he did not. At that point, the number was 274 because Quayson’s election has been nullified" Afenyo Markins added.

Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga who was speaking on the same platform did not deny Afenyo Markins claim but explained "even if we forcefully bring Quayson they can go to court that his vote should be taken out because it was illegal"



According to him, We walked out believing that based on the Supreme Court's ruling we will need a quorum to make a decision…so far as our records show, in the chamber they (Majority) only had 136...apart from the Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Chieftaincy Minister, and Ahanta West MP, Ebenezer Kojo-Kum was also not in the Chamber. He was outside" he insisted.