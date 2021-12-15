Minority to Ursula: Produce previous audit reports before we consider your budget estimates

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Communications and Digitalization

The Minority members on the committee in charge of communication are demanding from the Minister for communication Ursula Owusu-Ekuful the outstanding audit report of her ministry from 2017 before the 2022 budget estimate of her ministry would be approved.

At a press conference today, Tuesday, December 14, 2021, the members indicated that the committee met with the Ministry of Communication and Digitalization and suspected some material violation had gone on at the Ministry.



They, therefore, suspended the meeting and will resume if the minister provides the committee with the four annual reports from her Ministry.



The annual report for the state entity has not been presented to Parliament since Ursula was appointed a Minister, the Minority alleged.



The Deputy Ranking Member of the Committee, Sam George said “it is telling that from 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, the ministry has not brought any such report.”

On his part, the Member of Parliament for Banda, Ahmed Ibrahim, who is also a member of the committee speaking at the press conference emphatically stated that, until the Minister, provides the report, the committee will not be prepared to hear her on the estimate on the ministry.



He said the Minister assured them that three of the reports were ready, and she was willing to present them.



“She has assured us that three of those reports; 2015, 2016, 2017, will be provided, and we have indications that by Friday, an additional two, which will be 2018, and 2019 reports, will be provided. She should provide them for us to look at them.”