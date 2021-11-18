Minority to drag Amoako-Atta before parliament over cessation of road toll directive

A directive has been issued by the roads minister to cease the collection of road tolls

Hawkers along the toll booths are stranded, due to the free flow of traffic



The minority is strongly opposing the directive by the roads minister



Minority Caucus in parliament has declared the intention of hauling Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah before parliament after he gave a directive for the cessation of road toll collection in Ghana.



The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Attah, presenting the 2022 Budget in parliament on November 17, 2021, divulged the intentions of the government to cease the collection of road tolls.



The directive took effect on November 18, 2021, at 12:00 am on all public roads and bridges after a statement by the road minister.

Mr Ken Ofori-Attah described the situation at the various tolling centres as congested and inconvenient.



He noted that asides from the inconvenience it creates, it also leads to pollution around those vicinities



Hawkers, who over the years have turned the toll booths as a marketplace and source of livelihood have however lamented that the directive was rushed.



The minority in a response to this directive has stated that it is a slap in the face of the law.



They believe the minister cannot overturn a road toll Act approved by parliament with a mere directive

“So, in the case of the tollbooth, the abolishing is merely an expression of a policy intention on the path of the government.



In fact, as we speak now, there’s a road tolls act, which is the act that mandates the collection and imposition of road tolls by the government. And the law is that Parliament does not speak in vain.



So once an act of Parliament is in force, it is mandatory on the path of any person who has a duty, a right or a responsibility under the law to act in accordance with it.



“So, until such a time that the law is repealed, the government cannot by a mere directive repeal effectively the act, by abolishing the road tolls and suspending the collection of road tolls,” myjoyonline.com quoted the minority in their report



The directive to cease collection of toll has, however, been welcomed by motorists but causing an inconvenience to hawkers