Minority to file motion to challenge conduct of Joe Wise as Speaker

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority leader in Parliament

Chaos erupts in Parliament as Deputy Speaker sought to rule

Deputy speakers insist he ruled on the motion by minority



2022 budget has been controversial, chaotic and confrontational



The Minority leader in parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has said he will file a motion to challenge the conduct of the first Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, for insisting he ruled on the motion to overturn the approval of the 2022 budget statement and Economic policy.



According to the Minority Leader, the first Deputy Speaker cannot rule as he wishes in the House as the vote and proceedings captured that the speaker’s ruling was truncated by chaos last Wednesday.



“…Let me serve you notice that Mr Speaker under order 93(5) I will file a motion to question your conduct as Speaker or as a member of Bekwai, whenever is appropriate, because this directive you are giving does not and we ourselves recall the recording for scrutiny and we will look at it closely because as far as we know Mr Speaker, you attempted to rule and there was an uproar and there was a suspension and subsequently an adjournment and that all we know. So Mr Speaker I intend to invoke order 93(5) I will serve you and submit your conduct because you cannot operate with this Standing Orders at your wish and caprices.”

The First Deputy Speaker, however, insisted that he ruled in the midst of the chaos rejecting the motion.



The minority had moved for a vote to overturn the approval of the 2022 budget as passed by the all-majority side of the house on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.



The majority voted to overturn a vote of rejection passed on the budget by the minority side on Friday, November 27, 2021, after they (the majority) staged a boycott of proceedings



The majority side in the absence of the minority who stayed out of the chamber on Tuesday after overturning the rejection vote of Friday, also voted to approve the 2022 budget.



The minority wants the Speaker’s ruling overturned but the Speaker insists he ruled amidst the chaos and still stands by his decision.