Minority to file urgent motion over cost of vaccines

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader of Parliament

The Minority in Parliament says it is filing an urgent motion to call for a bi-partisan probe into Ghana’s procurement of COVID-19 vaccines at $26 and not $10 as it has happened in many countries.

The Minority Leader disclosed this on Friday, June 18, 2021, when he addressed the House.



The leader, who is also the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central constituency, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, stated that this is an international economic transaction within the meaning of Article 181:5 of the constitution, and parliament is not aware of it.



The MP said they want to understand and appreciate the procurement processes that were used.



The motion he added would also demand accountability and that we are not just seeking to profit from the international transactions.



He was hopeful the leader of government business would respond appropriately.



Meanwhile, Deputy Majority Leader Afenyo Markin said the Minority have problems in filing the motion.

He said it would be the Speaker to determine the admissibility of the motion for the House to deal with it.



President Akufo-Addo, a few days ago, admitted that difficulties with vaccination.



He stated that the global politics on manufacturing, procurement and distribution is making the situation even more difficult.



The President speaking at an SDG forum at the Jubilee House, disclosed that: “We have obvious difficulties as far as the vaccination programme is concerned. Unfortunately, we are the victims of this worldwide shortage of vaccines that poor and less advantaged nations are experiencing by not having access to the vaccines.”



“So, that of, course, is a major challenge for us, the procurement logistics and the issues involved in it.”