Minority to summon Ofori-Atta over ‘missing’ GH¢800m

Parliament's ranking member for the finance committee, Cassiel Ato Forson

The Minority in Parliament is demanding clarification from the Finance Minister over findings from the Public Interest and Accountability Committee that the government is unable to account for over 800 million cedis oil money in its 2020 report.

In a contribution during the adoption of the PIAC report by Parliament's ranking member for the finance committee, Cassiel Ato Forson argued the explanation offered by the ministry at the committee level for the PIAC indictment was not satisfactory thus his demand for further clarity.



“I agree with PIAC, that the ministry of finance must come properly in accounting for the 827 million Ghana cedis. It’s not chicken money and this amount cannot be missing in their physical reporting.



“Mr. Speaker, I urge the ministry of finance that in as much as they have provided the finance committee with some information, that information is not satisfactory to me, it is not satisfactory to the public interest of accountability committee of Government and Mr. speaker for that matter we in this house should summon the minister responsible for finance before us to explain to us.”

Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, however, explained that the amount cited in the report has been reconciled.



He argued that projects executed in the year under review have been paid for and accordingly accounted for as the committee was informed.