Minority to vigorously oppose 'repackaged' Agyapa deal – Muntaka to govt

Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka

Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, the Minority Chief Whip, has notified the government that members of the Minority will vigorously oppose the Agyapa Minerals Royalty deal should it be reintroduced in the Mid-Year Budget Review.

This, he said, is due to the failure of the government to engage his side and build consensus ever since the deal was withdrawn from Parliament.



He noted that the government has over the years failed to build trust with both the Minority and the people of Ghana in terms of their management of state finances thus, it will be injurious for the state for such a deal to be approved.



“I can bet you that our opposition to Agyapa is bigger than our opposition to E-Levy. And I will not sit here and tell you our strategy, but believe me, if that attempt is made, they won’t find it easy.



“I just want them to appreciate one thing; you know we fought to get it removed from the budget, so one, it’s not in the budget, well someone will say they may reintroduce it in the Mid-Year Budget Review. I won’t sit here and tell you what we’re going to do.



“They will get fearless and most resistance ever had in any Parliament if an attempt is made to bring this thing, believe me. I’m not sending any threat, I’m only telling you that look any attempt to think that you can just come with Agyapa into this House, you should prepare for the worst,” Muntaka explained on JoyNews PM Express show, Monday, May 30.

The Asawase MP bemoaned the silence of opinion leaders on the matter of the mineral royalties of the country.



To him, their failure to speak on the ills of the Agyapa deal has left the Minority with no other option than to employ every tactic possible to ensure the Agyapa deal is not passed.



“I’m sorry to say this – a lot of the elderly so-called opinion leaders in our country, everybody has gone dead silent. Because of their huge and super loud silence, it leaves us with no other option than to take the fight and prevent Agyapa from ever happening,” he said.



Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka offered the following suggestions to the government concerning the Agyapa deal.



He said, “If they want anything about our minerals, one, change the name; two, let it go through the vigorous process of Parliament where people can come, whether in the mining sector, Nananom; to give their view, so that Parliament can own that we can do this.”