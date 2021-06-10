Minority unhappy with Akufo-Addo’s cabinet list

Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

The Minority in Parliament has questioned the absence of some ministers on President Nana Akufo-Addo’s cabinet for the second term.

Names of the nineteen-member cabinet were communicated to Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon. Alban Bagbin today, reports XYZ Parliamentary correspondent, Princess Arita Anim.



National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah, and Minister for Communications and Digitization, Ursula Owusu-Ekulful could not make it to the list.



The two were replaced with the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, and Minister for Fisheries and Aqua Culture, Mavis Hawa Koomson.



Also excluded from the Cabinet list are the Ministries for Transport and Gender, Women and Children Affairs.



Concerns



But MP for South Dayi, Rockson Etse Dafeamekpor indicated the absence of ministers for Roads and Highways, Information, Communication and National Security will negatively affect important projects they have earmarked for Ghanaians.

For instance, Dafeamekpor observed the president’s declaration that 2021 is “the year of roads” which is considered an important policy that needs to be discussed at the cabinet level, will be badly affected once the sector minister, Kwasi Amoako Atta was not considered on the list.



“The government says he will expand road infrastructure in the country this year, calling 2021 the year of roads so if the minister is not on the list it is worrying,” he told Arita Anim.



He believes Fisheries Minister, Hawa Koomson should be dropped and replaced with Amoako Atta.



b>Below is the full list of Akufo-Addo’s cabinet:



1. Mr Ken Ofori Atta – Minister for Finance



2. Mr Alan Kojo Kyeremanten – Minister for Trade and Industry

3. Honourable Dominic Nitiwul MP – Minister of Defence



4. Honourable Ambrose Derry –Minister of Interior



5. Miss Shirley Ayorkor Botchway- Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration



6. Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame – Attorney General and Minister for Justice



7. Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto – Minister for Food and Agriculture



8. Honourable Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh MP –Minister for Energy

9. Honourable Michael Osei Adutwum MP– Minister for Education



10. Honourable Kweku Agyeman Manu MP – Minister for Health



11. Honorable Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu MP – Minister of Parliamentary Affairs



12. Honourable Daniel Botchway MP – Minister for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development



13. Honourable Samuel Abdullai Jinapor MP – Minister for Lands and Natural Resources



14. Miss Cecilia Abena Dapah – Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources

15. Honourable John Peter Amewu MP – Minister for Railways Development



16. Honourable Ignatius Baffour Awuah MP –Minister for Employment and Labour Relations



17. Honourable Mavis Hawa Koomson MP –Minister for Fisheries and Acqua culture development



18. Alhaji Ibrahim Awal Mohammed -Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture



19. Honourable Francis Asenso Boakye MP – Minister for Works and Housing