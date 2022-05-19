0
Menu
News

Minority wants E.I on Achimota Forest Reserve revoked

Ghana Rain Forest Kakum National Park File Photo: A forest

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ranking Member of the Lands and Natural Resources Committee of Parliament and Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini has asked President Nana Akufo-Addo to, as a matter of urgency, revoke the Executive Instrument (E.I 144) declassifying portions of the Achimota Forest Reserve.

According to him, his side of the House believes the E.I declassifying portions of the Achimota Forest Reserve was not well-thought-through, and as such, it must be withdrawn.

He insisted that the government’s decision gives about 360 acres to the original owners of the land instead of 90 acres is untenable.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sacked PPA boss clears millions from his ‘frozen’ bank accounts - Reports
John Paintsil's rise to fame with photos of wife and children
Five Ghanaian players who could light up the World Cup
Mother of late Kumawood actor speaks
Mob pounces on customer as 'koko' seller's phone rings in his pocket
How Ashgold president Kwaku Frimpong lost his Lamborghini to betting in 2018
Are you trying to reverse the curse? - Fans question Man City's Yaya Toure love
How a Ghanaian player was sacked by Italian club for engaging in juju
British High Commissioner speaks on Barker-Vormawor’s arrest
Slept at cemetery, bath with water from dead bodies - Nii Lante shares juju story