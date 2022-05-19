Minority wants E.I on Achimota Forest Reserve revoked

File Photo: A forest

The Ranking Member of the Lands and Natural Resources Committee of Parliament and Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini has asked President Nana Akufo-Addo to, as a matter of urgency, revoke the Executive Instrument (E.I 144) declassifying portions of the Achimota Forest Reserve.

According to him, his side of the House believes the E.I declassifying portions of the Achimota Forest Reserve was not well-thought-through, and as such, it must be withdrawn.

He insisted that the government’s decision gives about 360 acres to the original owners of the land instead of 90 acres is untenable.