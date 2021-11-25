Minority wants John Boadu hauled before parliament over toll fees comment

John Boadu, NPP General Secretary

The Minority has asked the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to haul the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, John Boadu, before the Privileges Committee for undermining the speaker.



According to the Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Governs Kwame Agbodza, the statement made by John Boadu at Makessim is worse than the statement Black Rasta made against parliamentarians, hence the need for parliament to summon him.



Speaking on the floor of parliament he said, “Mr Speaker not too long ago black Rasta said something about this House and was hauled before the House. So what is the difference between what Black Rasta did and what John Boadu did in Central Region by telling you Mr. Speaker that if you want to collect the toll then you should go and collect tolls yourself. Why is John Boadu not being hauled before parliament?”

The MP added that the roads minister disrespected parliament, especially the speaker, when he gave the directive for the collection of tolls to stop and Mr Boadu’s reaction to the speaker’s order for a reversal is unpardonable.



“…the roads minster is a senior member of this house, I take strong exceptions to the fact he breached a law in this country by arrogating to himself the right to determine whether we collect taxes or not and when Mr. Speaker gave a directive that the road minister, who is also a lawyer, should backtrack and do the right thing, the road minister refused. Rather, a senior member of the NPP has sought to denigrate the house.”



John Boadu is reported to have said the Speaker should go and collect toll fees himself after the Mr Bagbin directed the Roads and Highways Minister to reverse his directive on the cessation of road tolls until Parliament presents an appropriate legislation.



It is based on his comment that the minority is calling for him to appear before the committee.