Minority wants 'failed' economic management team dissolved

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minority in Parliament is calling on President Nana Akufo-Addo to dissolve the Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia-led Economic Management Team for their poor performance.

This call was made by the Minority on the backdrop of the current economic situation in the country, particularly the hikes in petroleum prices and the poor performance of the Ghana cedi against major trading currencies.



Addressing the parliamentary press corps today, Friday, 18 March 2022, the Ranking Member on the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, Mr John Abdulai Jinapor, called on the government to use part of its reserves, especially from the Price Stabilisation Levy, to cushion Ghanaians in the wake of the spiralling price of petrol.



According to the Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency in the Savanna Region, Ghana has the highest petroleum price among 33 African countries.



“Market women, divers, MPs, teachers are suffering,” he said.



He added that the Economic Management Team led by Dr Bawumia has failed woefully.

“Indeed, the team has run out of ideas,” he added.



He called on the Akufo-Addo administration to find pragmatic steps to cushion Ghanaians.



He noted that the price stabilisation levy has accrued three billion and only one billion has been spent.



“Where is the remaining three billion,” he questioned?



He warned the government to desist from profligate expenditures in the wake of these difficult times while arguing that the government has no clue when it comes to managing the energy resources of the country.