0
Menu
News

Minority warns government on looming $7 billion judgment debt

John Jinapor12122 Ranking member of the Mines and Energy Committee, John Jinapor

Mon, 1 Aug 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Minority in Parliament has warned that the legal dispute between ENI/Vitol and Springfield Ghana may lead to a $7 billion dollar judgment debt.

ENI/Vitol challenged a decision of then Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu, for a Unitization and Unit Operating Agreement with Springfield Ghana, at the Sankofa and Afina fields.

A legal tussle subsequently ensued, with ENI/Vitol eventually initiating action in the International Court of Arbitration for 7 billion dollars against the Government of Ghana.

In this vein, the Minority has expressed worry over the development and urged President Akufo-Addo to intervene to avoid the judgment debt.

In a statement signed by a ranking member of the Mines and Energy Committee, John Jinapor indicated that the legal tussle has negative implications for attracting investment into the oil sector.

He further urged the government to do all within its powers in getting an amicable solution to the matter.

“So, the last thing the government should be contemplating is to watch their reckless decision to wilfully cause Ghanaians an avoidable judgment debt to a gargantuan tune of $7 billion.

“The dispute with ENI requires tactful leadership, which is unfortunately not forthcoming from this government,” the ranking member warned.

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.

Watch the latest GhanaWeb Special below:



Watch the latest episode of People & Places below:

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service
Related Articles: