Minority will resist Coup against Adwoa Safo – Murtala Mohammed

Murtala Mohammed

Member of Parliament(MP) for Tamale Central Murtala Mohammed has hinted that even if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) sacks his colleague from Dome Kwabenya Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Minority in Parliament is not willing to support them in Parliament.

Member of Parliament(MP) for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong in an interview indicated that it is imperative for the Dome Kwabenya MP to be removed from her office.



He argues that the constitution stipulates that if an MP stays away from Parliament for more than 15 days, Parliament declares her seat vacant.



His position was supported by John Boadu who indicated in an interview with Joy News that the party is weighing its options in order to deal with the Adwoa Safo issue since it’s having a toll on the party in Parliament.



But speaking on Accra-based Joy News Murtala Mohammed indicated that there is the need for Parliament to have two-thirds of its members available to vote for the removal of Adwoa Safo but the Minority will not support them.

According to him, God is speaking to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) about the e-levy but the party seems not to want to listen.



“if the NPP sacks her the seat will not be declared vacant. Someone will have to petition the speaker. The speaker will then refer it to the privileges committee, if the privileges committee takes a decision they will bring it to the plenary, the full house must vote and two-thirds of members must vote in support of a decision to declare that seat vacant.



We won’t do that so Adwoa Safo will still be in Parliament. She may be sacked from the NPP but…I’ve heard the General Secretary that they are considering that. They should just refer it to the Speaker, the Speaker refers it to the Privileges Committee, the committee decides that let’s declare the seat vacant that decision must be taken by the full house and per the standing orders and the constitution, you need two thirds to support that motion that the seat is declared vacant, we will not support it,” he said on Accra-based Joy News.



“Even if Adwoa Safo were to be in Ghana they cannot have e-levy passed. God is speaking to them in a language they are failing to listen,” he said.