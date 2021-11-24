Minority worried about absence of Ofori-Atta, deputies during 2022 budget debate

Deputy Chief Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim

Minority has raised concerns over the absence of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and his deputies in parliament during the 2022 budget statement debate.



Ken Ofori-Atta and his deputies who have been absent from parliament have been represented by some designated finance experts to sit in since the debate on the budget began on Tuesday, November, 23, 2021.

According to the Deputy Chief Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, there ought to be the presence of one of the ministers to take note of concerns raised during the debate.



Ahmed Ibrahim explains that there is no point in debating the 2022 budget statement if these ministers are not available as their contributions and concerns about the budget may not be considered because of their absence.



Reacting to this however, Deputy Majority leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin said the minister is engaged and working on other equally important issues which also involve the budget statement.



First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu following this moved for the budget to continue considering equally qualified persons in the persons of senior experts from the Finance Committee are present in the house to take note of concerns raised by Members of parliament.