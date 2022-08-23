Mion-Lana’s father provided sheep for my naming ceremony, I was named after him - Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the funeral of the late Mion-Lana

Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has revealed that his family and the late Ya Naa Mahamadu Abdulai IV had a very good relationship until his demise.

According to him, they had a strong bond to the extent Ya Naa Mahamadu Abdulai IV provided a sheep for his naming ceremony and also requested he should be named after him hence the reason he bares ‘Mahamudu’.



He made this known at the 3rd day Islamic Adu’a (Ceremony) of the late Mion-Lana Mahamadu Abdulai III on Sunday (August 21, 2022) at Sambu, the capital of the Mion Traditional area.



“It is important for me to state today that the late Mion-Lana is my brother. His father and my father were very good friends and when I was born; Ya Na Mahamadu Abdulai gave my father the ram for my naming ceremony and said I should be named after him.



“Many people may not know why I bare the name Mahamudu but it was Na Mahamadu who named me after him” thecustodianghonline.com quoted the vice president as having said.



The Mion-Lana Naa Abdulai Mahamadu III passed on at the age of 48.



Mahamadu Abdulai as he was privately known as, became a chief at the age at early age of 14 after the death of his father, Ya Na Mahamadu Abdulai IV.

He was born in 1974 and became Boling-Lana at the age of 14, a day after his father was laid to rest.



However, he was made to stay indoors without seeing daylight for over 30 years until his late father’s final funeral rite was performed in December 2018.



He was then enskinned as the paramount chief of the Mion Traditional Council on the 3rd of March 2019.



Based on the rotational system of the Dagbon kingship, he was the next in line to take over from Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II until he died on Wednesday at the Korle-Bu teaching hospital after a short illness.



Naa Abdulai III left behind four wives and twelve children. His final funeral rites will be held at a later date.



NYA/WA