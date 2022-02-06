Mion MP empowers women with skills and machinery

Musah Abdul-Aziz Ayaba acknowleding greeting from the gathering

The Member of Parliament for Mion Constituency, Musah Abdul-Aziz Ayaba has through his Women Empowerment initiative donated sewing machines and cash gifts to beneficiaries of his tailoring program.

As part of the MP’s social policy to assist women to be self-sufficient and economically independent, he enrolled young girls in the Sang community for skills acquisition in tailoring. A passing out ceremony was held for the girls in sang which saw Abdul-Aziz Ayaba present 19 sewing machines and cash prizes to all 19 young girls who successfully finished the training course.



According to the the MP, he believes this initiative would reduce the rate at which young girls in the community desire to travel to the southern part of the country to seek greener pastures and also engage in the head potter business.



“I commend each one of you for your determination and resilience to finishing this training program. I am proud of you all and I believe this initiative has come to prevent our young girls from engaging in the head potter business”.

He further admonished the young girls to put to bare the skills acquired and make good use of the machines given them in other to make their parents and trainers proud.



Also present at the passing out ceremony was the DCE for Mion, Hon Samuel Mahama and some NPP executives.



