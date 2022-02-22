Mion MP provides financial support to 98 tertiary students

Musah Ayaba addressing the students

The Member of Parliament for Mion Constituency has supported ninety-eight tertiary students in Sang in the Mion Constituency with thousands of Ghana cedis as his contribution towards the payment of school fees for the students.

The amount of money summing up to 75,000 Ghana cedis was given to some students of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology ( KNUST ), University of Education, Winneba, Tamale Technical University, University of Cape Coast, University of Development Studies among others.



Speaking to the group of students, the member of Parliament, Musah Ayaba said he was inspired to do this because Education is the backbone of every developing Country and want his constituents to also benefit from the sector.



“Education is playing a critical role in the nation today. The introduction of the free SHS by the NPP has even made Education more accessible but there is more to do, that is why I’m supporting these students so the can get higher education.” He said



The students expressing their gratitude thanked the MP Also called for more support.



“ We are grateful to the MP for supporting us to pay some of the fees. This shows how much he cares for students and how he wants us to be educated. We are calling on him to keep supporting us.” Kassim Zakaria said

“We thank him for this kind gesture he has shown us. Now we can go back to school without thinking of our fees. We hope this will continue for other students in the constituency.” Gloria Yaadul pleaded



Honorable Musah Ayaba also used the interaction as an opportunity to offer counseling to the students as well as inform them of his future initiatives and government policies and programs.



Musah Ayaba also made a donation of 5,000 Ghana cedis to the Mion Education Service Directorate for the repairs of their official Pick-Up vehicle.



