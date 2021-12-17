Mion Soya Naa I, appoints chief of staff

Abdul Rahman Mohammad Takoro, Chief of Staff of Mion Soya Naa I.\

Source: Awudu Salami, Contributor

The Mion Soya Naa I, Chief Kamalrideen Ibn Farid Bagonluri has in consultation with eminent Chiefs and Elders of the Dagbon Kingdom in the Northern Region appointed Abdul Rahman Mohammad Takoro as his Chief of Staff.

Chief Kamalrideen Ibn Farid Bagonluri doubles as Group Managing Director of the KSK Group of companies.



A letter confirming the appointment reads “In consultation with eminent Chiefs and Elders of the Dagbon Kingdom, I hereby appoint you as my Chief Of Staff to assist in creating paths of opportunities for the youth, children, widows and orphans within the Mion Traditional Area of the Dagbon Kingdom.”



According to the letter, the focus of the Chief of Staff will be needed in the area of education, skills development, women empowerment and agricultural development.



“Your appointment is in recognition of the unprecedented and unconditional support you have always shown me before, during and after my Enskinment as Mion Soya Naa by His Royal Highness Mion La Naa Abdulai Mahamadu at the Palace of the Mion Paramount Chief on the 13th day of November 2021.”

The Mion Soya Naa expressed confidence in his choice and the successes ahead, adding “over the years, you have exhibited a high level of competency in counseling me in many areas and you are a most trusted brother.”



Abdul Rahman Mohammad Takoro expressed his joy for his appointment as Chief of Staff and promised to work hard to support the Mion Soya Naa achieve his vision which includes education, skills development, women empowerment and agricultural development.



He said, even before his appointment, he has always worked towards advancing the culture of the Northern Region and has set up a place called Youth Home to empower boys and girls in the areas such as batik tie and die, soap making as well as music and dance.



Abdul Rahman Mohammad Takoro has assured to give every support to the Soya Naa to bring development to the Dagbon Kingdom.