Mireku Duker inaugurates Ahafo Ano South West District Mining Committee

The Committee was inaugurated on Friday, February 11, 2022

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources on Friday, February 11, 2022, inaugurated the Ahafo Ano South West Mining Committee.

The District Mining Committee will assist the district offices of the Minerals Commission to effectively monitor, promote and develop mining operations in the district.



The Committee which was set up in line with the spirit of the Minerals and Mining Act 2006 will ensure that, the rubrics of the law, regarding responsible Small-Scale Mining devoid of foreigners participation is upheld.



George Mireku Duker, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mines who supervised the inauguration ceremony congratulated the members of their committee.



He further jogged their minds to their responsibilities and urged them to “work very hard to achieve the vision of sustainable and responsible mining within the district and Ghana at large.

Members of the Ahafo-Ano Southwest District Mining Committee includes Joseph Bonsu Frimpong, the DCE of Ahafo Ano South West who is the Chairman, Emmanuel Kwadwo Bani, District Officer of Minerals Commission, Sylvester Owusu, Assembly Representative, Nana Agyeman Badu Duah I - Traditional Representative, Samuel Biden, Inspectorate Division Rep, Minerals Commission, And Samuel Oteng - EPA Representative.



In a related George Mireku Duker has launched the Kunsu Community Mining Scheme.



He disclosed at the event that the project will create 5000 direct jobs.



He cautioned the community against the involvement of foreigners in their activities