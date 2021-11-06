Mireku Duker inaugurates community mining in Tarkwa

George Mireku-Duker, Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and others in a group picture

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

George Mireku-Duker, Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources on behalf of President Akufo-Addo has inaugurated a community mining programme in Tarkwa in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region.

The programme is aimed at formalizing mining in selected communities across the region and ultimately in the country.



Speaking at the colourful inaugural ceremony on Friday, November 5, 2021, George Mireku-Duker who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem emphasized that the community mining programme would create over one thousand (1,000) job opportunities for the teeming youth in and around Tarkwa.



He said the programme is open for all devoid of political affiliation, "the Scheme is open to all and not for an individual."



He took the opportunity to advise the management of the programme to strictly adhere to all provisions in line with responsible mining in Ghana.



He said in the coming days, a lot of community mining schemes would be commissioned in all mineralized zones of the country to provide community shared wealth and mitigate illegal mining.

Mr. Mireku-Duker took the opportunity to donate mercury-free gold processing equipment worth 100,000 US dollars to assist the operation of the community mining programme.



He also seized the opportunity to inaugurate the Small-Scale and Community Mining Operational Manual.



The manual is a blueprint document that outlines the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and legal framework in undertaking sustainable small-scale mining in Ghana.



The launch of the manual marks an imperative milestone on the path to Responsible and Sustainable Small-scale Mining in Ghana.



The Western Regional Minister, Kobby Okyere Darko-Mensah commended the government for introducing the Community Mining Scheme to protect water bodies and lands in the country and also create jobs for the unemployed youth in the country.



He called on the good people of Tarkwa to rally behind President Akufo-Addo and his ministers to sustain the programme.

The Takoradi MP urged all residents of Tarkwa-Nsuaem and the region as a whole to desist from illegal mining (galamsey) and embrace the government’s Community Mining Scheme agenda.



The Chiefs and people of Tarkwa expressed their profound gratitude to the government and George Mireku-Duker for thinking about them.



They said the programme would change their lives and also promised that they would follow the laid down guidelines concerning responsible mining in Ghana.



George Mireku-Duker was accompanied by the Advisor on Mines, Mr. Benjamin Aryee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Minerals Commission among other officials from the Ministry.