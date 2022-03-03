Mireku Duker inspects speed boats in South Africa ahead of delivery to fight galamsey

George Mireku Duker with other dignitaries

Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mining, George Mireku Duker is currently in South Africa on a mission to inspect works on an assembling of speed boats meant for patroling river bodies polluted by illegal miners in Ghana.

The Mineral Commission, last year, contracted a company to mould five speed boats.



''The speed boats, which will be managed by the Ghana Naval Command, shall be supported by permanent River Gaurds who will be constantly patrolling the banks of the river bodies. The speed boats are built to withstand challenges associated with the river bodies in the Country.



The patrol of these speed boats and the vigorous monitoring of the river gaurds is highly expected to mitigate illegal mining activities on our water bodies'', a statement by the Deputy Minister read.



This effort by the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry is aimed at clamping down on illegal mining, locally called ''galamsey''.



Read full statement below:

HON. DUKER INSPECTS SPEED BOATS IN SOUTH AFRICA AHEAD OF DELIVERY.



On behalf of Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, Hon. Duker is in South Africa to inspect works on the Assembling of Speed Boats meant to patrol the major river bodies being polluted by illegal mining in Ghana.



Minerals Commission contracted a special company to mould five (5) speed boats in December 2021.



The speed boats, which will be managed by the Ghana Naval Command, shall be supported by permanent River Gaurds who will be constantly patrolling the banks of the river bodies. The speed boats are built to withstand challenges associated with the river bodies in the Country.

The patrol of these speed boats and the vigorous monitoring of the river gaurds is highly expected to mitigate illegal mining activities on our water bodies.



Works on the Assembling of the speed boats is over 80% done and will be delivered to Ghana in four(4) weeks time.



Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources is expected to commission the boats in the first week of April, 2022.



The government is very committed to winning the Galamsey battle and shall succeed.



Thank you.