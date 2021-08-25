Mireku Duker meets Agona Nkwanta-Tarkwa road contractors ahead of sod cutting by President

George Mireku Duker in a group photo with the contractors and other officials

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

The Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem Constituency, George Mireku Duker has held productive talks with officials of Gabriel Cuoto Construction Limited, contractor in charge of the Agona Nkwanta-Tarkwa road in the Western Region.

The meeting which also had the presence of the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah and Western Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party was aimed at enabling the MP and the other officials to abreast themselves with how the contractors intend to execute the project.



The engagement between George Mireku Duker and the firm paves way for the official sod cutting ceremony by President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo



President Akufo-Addo will as part of his tour of the Western Region perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the road project.

Speaking after the meeting, George Mireku Duker said that it is welcoming news for his constituents that one of the most integral roads in the constituency and the region is about to get facelift.



He expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo and the regional executives of the NPP for their dedication to the project