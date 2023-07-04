Mireku Duker sued for allegedly confiscating property for party office

George Mireku Duker, deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mines, George Mireku Duker, has been sued for allegedly confiscating property for a party office in Tarkwa Nsuaem in the Western Region.

According to a report exclusive to Angelonline.com.gh, the facility in question, a two-storey building, belongs to a businesswoman Victoria Kweigya.



The building in question is situated at Tarkwa and Aboaso near the TNA park



The facility, situated at Tarkwa and Aboaso near the TNA park was being used as an operational centre for the businesswoman, a resident of Axim, a suburb of the region.



Madam Victoria, per documents in possession of this portal, purchased the property in September 2022 at the sum of GH¢1,000,000,00 from one Paul Kingsley Kofi popularly known as ‘God is Able’.



But after months of owning the property as her business centre, the minister is alleged to have connived with the seller to become the secondary owner of the place.

The victim Victoria Kweigya, now the complainant, said Mireku Duker together with Paul Kingsley Kofi hired some individuals believed to be party-foot soldiers and forcibly packed them out.



She added that following the unlawful possession by the accused person he proceeded to paint the facility in NPP colours amidst converting it to a party office.



The suspect, Paul Kingsley Kofi, was subsequently arrested and remanded by the Tarkwa Police but has since been on bail.



Fast forward, the legitimate owner of the facility has sued the Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem Constituency at both the Circuit and High Courts in the area.



However, the plaintiff, Madam Victoria Kweigya speaking to Angelonline.com.gh, said all efforts for their legal team to serve the minister with the writ have proved futile since he is nowhere to be found.

Venting her frustrations, she indicated that Mireku Duker is deliberately refusing to avail himself for the writ to be served.



The case has been adjourned to Wednesday, July 12, 2023, after the accused and his legal team failed to show up for their last appearance on June 15.



John Justice Aban, the 2020 NDC Parliamentary candidate for the area and mother of the complainant express disappointment in the minister for indulging in the “unlawful” act despite being a lawmaker.



He is challenging the MP and Minister to provide documents backing his claim as the owner of the building in question or should consider defeat for peace to prevail.



Mr Aban used the opportunity to call on the Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko, NPP executives in the region, and President Akufo-Addo to call George Mireku Duker to order and stop using his position to intimidate people in Tarkwa and its environs.