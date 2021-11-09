Mireku Duker swears in 10-member board of Ghana Geological Survey Authority

George Mireku Duker swearing in the members

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mines, George Mireku Duker has sworn in the Members of the Ghana Geological Survey Authority ( GGSA) Board at a brief ceremony on Monday, 8th November, 2021 at the Ministry's conference room.

The Deputy Minister who inaugurated the board on behalf of the Minister, Samuel A. Jinapor encouraged the members to up their game in database generation adding that the Ministry and a number of other agencies will be depending on this data to execute their work.



In his inaugural statement, Duker clearly spelt out the key areas where the Board would have to generate enough database for the Ministry to depend on.



He said " the demarcating areas for Small-Scale Mining is very key going forward, especially in the Community Mining Concept that we have now. We believe the onus will be on you to tell us the areas that are viable for our youth who are unemployed to get a viable work to do."



The Deputy Minister reposed his confidence in the Board adding that" we believe we have the expertise to run the affairs of the Ghana Geological Survey Authority and we believe with this team, it will grow from strength to strength."



He further disclosed that the board has already been doing an amazing job in making Ghana proud and so he has no doubt that the GGSA Board will soon become a repository of all the facts and figures that will be needed for the exploration of the country's Natural Resources.

On his part, the Chairman of the Board, Mr. Philip Yaw Oduro Amoako expressed his appreciation to the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Ministry and the Minister for the appointment, saying "the only best thing to do as a group is to reciprocate the kindness by discharging our duties."



He stated that as Members of the Board, they recognise the functions of the GGSA and will do according to the dictates of these functions.



He gave the assurance that they are going to be diligent and fuctual, and with effective collaboration, work with the relevant public and private sector agencies for the execution of the mandate given.



Other Members of the Board include Dr. Daniel Boamah, Director General GGSA, Prof. Patrick Kwamla Agbesinyale, Chief Director, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Lawrence Apaalse from the Ministry of Energy, Mr. Richard Kofi Adjei, Chief Inspector of Mines, Minerals Commission, Mrs. Dorothy Afriyie-Ansah, Attorney General's Department, Mr. Bob A. Alfa, Water Resources Commission, Dr. Jacob Mawuko Kutu, Ghana Institute of Geoscientist, Mad. Marian Asantewaa Nkansah, a Presidential nominee. and a representative from the National Council for Tertiary Education.