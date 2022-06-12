Mishio-Yagaba bridge takes shape as Bawumia inspects historic project

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has inspected ongoing construction works of the Mishio-Yagaba bridge and the 9.5km Mishio-Woyama road in the Maprugu Moaduri District of the North East Region.

The massive 310-meter bridge will link Mishio and Yagaba communities together, over a 9.5-kilometre stretch road between the two towns, which is also being constructed alongside the magnificent bridge.



Communities in and around Mishio and Yagaba are completely cut off during rainy seasons, as over five kilometres of the area gets drowned for weeks, making it completely inaccessible for motorists and the indigenes.



Since independence, no government has even attempted to solve the problem, but the Akufo-Addo government responded to the plea of the communities and promised to have a permanent solution to the perennial, devastating flooding of the area, with construction works starting last year.







Vice President Bawumia, who is on a five-day working visit to the northern part of the country, toured the site to inspect ongoing construction works on Saturday.



Contractors on site briefed Dr Bawumia on the state of work, assuring that with the sub-structure of the bridge done, it is left with the steel component of the bridge before they turn attention to the final phase of the road.

Dr Bawumia expressed delight at the construction of the bridge, as it will bring a solution to a major problem the communities have faced for years without any solution since independence.



He added that the project will bring relief to the communities around and also make a national impact since it will improve agriculture in the area.



"It is a very big bridge that is going to help the people of the area and Ghana as a hoke," Dr Bawumia said.







The Vice President said, currently, it takes over three and half hour to drive from Walewale to Yagaba, the next town after the flood-prone area where the bridge is being built. He added that after the bridge and the road are fixed, experts have indicated it would take only 40 minutes to get to Yagaba from Walewale.



Again, after the construction of the road, Dr Bawumia noted that commuters from the area, especially parts of the North East Region and from Tamale, will have it shorter to connect to Wa using the bridge.





The Vice President added that the project will significantly boost agriculture in the area, and ultimately have a national impact.



The substructure of the bridge is done.



The steel component will be done during the dry season and the bridge should be ready for use.



