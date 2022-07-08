'Missing' Adwoa Safo’s conduct disrespectful – Privileges Committee

Adwoa Safo

Sarah Adwoa Safo, Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, has been declared a 'missing person' by the Privileges Committee of Parliament after she failed to appear before them.

Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan, Ranking Member on the Committee, had stated in a 3news.com reportage that, the committee feels disrespected by the MP, who doubles as a Cabinet Minister's decision to ignore their invitation.



“We have tried everything. When you sign up to be a member here, we have every information on you and including how to find you, your email address, your phone number[s].



“When you are travelling you also give additional information because your travelling address will not be on your data in Parliament so you provide where you are.

“So this is the information that is available to us and that is what we have exhausted,” Ricketts-Hagan explained.



Adwoa Safo, together with two other NPP MPs, Kennedy Agyapong, and Henry Quartey, were hauled before parliament's privileges committee for failing to attend to the business of the house for over 15 consecutive sittings without proper permission. The two others have since appeared and explained that medical reasons kept them away from the House.