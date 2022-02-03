'Missing' Captain Smart found

Captain Smart is the host of Onua Maakye

Captain Smart facing charges for allegedly extorting monies

National Security detains Captain Smart



Captain Smart granted GH¢50,000 bail



News coming in is that Captain Smart has been found.



This follows earlier news that the host of the Onua TV/FM morning show, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, had gone missing after he had been detained by the National Security Secretariat.



But, according to 3news.com, he was found at the GREDA Estate Police Station.



The report added that the last time he was seen, he was at the National Security secretariat, but went ‘missing’ after that on Thursday, February 3, 2022, morning when the management of Media General went there to visit him.

Earlier, GhanaWeb reported that Captain Smart had been detained by the National Security after he was granted bail by the court Accra Circuit Court.



The National Security indicated that there was an order to detain him even though he met his bail conditions.



The management of TV3 was however directed to the Ministries Police Station, “where they were told he was not in the records to have been there.”



This development “has now become a matter of worry to all, particularly staff of Media General, as to where Captain Smart is,” 3news indicated.



Further checks by the management of the media giants following this led them to the GREDA Estate Police Station, where their employee was being held at.

Captain Smart is in court for allegedly extorting $10,000 and GH¢50,000 from a businessman.



He has been charged with extortion and abetment to extortion.



On Wednesday, he was granted bail of GH¢50,000 with two sureties by an Accra Circuit Court.



He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.



