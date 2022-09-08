0
Missing Excavators Saga: Ellembelle DCE granted bail after arrest

Hon. Kwasi Bonzoh District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh

Thu, 8 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh has been granted bail after he was arrested on September 7, 2022.

The DCE was arrested for attacking police personnel who retrieved one of the excavators reported missing from Ellembelle.

The team of police officers were escorting the excavator to Takoradi; however, at the Axim Junction, the DCE of Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh, reportedly led some thugs to attack the police and obstruct the operation.

This led to his arrest along with three others.

In a video shared by UTV, the DCE was seen leaving the police station after he was granted bail.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
