Missing Lands Commission lady: Court grants one suspect bail, keeps husband caged

Rhodaline Amoah-Darko with Dr Wilberforce Aggrey

The High Court in Kumasi has granted Justice Appiah, one of the suspects arraigned in connection with the disappearance of Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, a staff of the Lands Commission, bail.

The suspect was granted bail on Tuesday, 22 March 2022.



The suspect allegedly bought the missing Lands Commission staff’s stolen phone from one Yaw Boateng in Kumasi.



The court, therefore, issued a bench warrant for the two.



The representatives of the Attorney General noted that per their investigations, Yaw Boateng sold the missing Lands Commission staff’s phone, which was found in a public commercial bus, to suspect Appiah.



The 2 have, however, denied knowing the whereabouts of Ms Amoah-Darko.



The court, once again, denied the husband of Ms Amoah-Darko, Dr Wilberforce Aggrey, a senior lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), bail.

According to the judge, the application for bail for Dr Aggrey can only be granted after the case management conference.



The case has since been adjourned to Tuesday, 5 April 2022.



Dr Aggrey has been charged with kidnapping.



According to the police, the KNUST lecturer was invited for interrogation following incoherent statements he made when his wife went missing on Monday, 30 August 2021.



The husband made a report to the police on Thursday, 2 September 2021 after the wife allegedly left home at Gyenyase in Kumasi and did not return.



Per police investigations, communication from the KNUST lecturer’s phone reporting the incident to family members and that from the alleged kidnappers using the missing lady’s phone to demand a ransom were from the same location close to the residence of the couple.

The prosecutor for the case told the court that the lecturer had admitted to sending messages from the wife’s phone under threats from the alleged kidnappers that his family would be harmed if he failed to do so.



He revealed that the messages that had been sent from Mrs Aggrey’s phone to her husband’s phone and later from her husband’s phone to relatives were all sent from the same location near the couple’s residence, according to their investigations.



He further revealed that the lecturer explained that he had to send his wife to a location near Volta Lake to ensure her safety.



The Lands Commission staff left home for Sunyani on Monday, 30 August 2021 and has since not been found, her family disclosed in a statement following her disappearance