Missing Lands Commission staff case adjourned as judge did not show up in court

The Presiding Magistrate of the Asokwa District Court, Korkor Achaw Owusu, was absent at the hearing of the case where a lecturer at KNUST is standing trial for the alleged kidnapping of his wife, Mrs. Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, staff at the Lands Commission.



Meanwhile, lawyers for the defendant, Dr Wilberforce Nkrumah Aggrey and the Attorney General’s representative were in court but the presiding magistrate who is said to be on leave was not present leading to the adjournment of the case.



The case was earlier adjourned to January 28 by the court on January 14, 2022, after it denied bail for the lecturer for a second time.

The lecturer, Dr. Nkrumah Aggrey, had been in police custody since his arrest on October 6, 2021, but has been denied bail after state Attorney said the accused, if granted bail, could interfere with police investigations since some witnesses in the case are his subordinates in the office.



The Attorney General’s office has taken over prosecutorial duties in the case.



Representative of the AG’s office, Charles Edward Addo Yirenkyi, told the court that AG’s advice on the matter is ready to be dispatched.



The adjournment of the case on January 28, 2022, left parties to the case distraught as they hoped the AG’s advice would have been presented to the court.



Friends of Rhoda, a pressure group made up of colleagues at Lands Commission, KNUST, and Krobo Girls classmates of Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, who were in court were also left disappointed.