Missing Tarkwa chief ‘found’

Gyaasehene of the Apinto Divisional Council, Dr Nana Adarkwa Bediako III

The Gyaasehene of the Apinto Divisional Council, Dr Nana Adarkwa Bediako III, who was reported missing earlier on Thursday, has returned home.

He is said to have been found on the Tarkwa-Takoradi road and brought home.



Details of his ordeal are sketchy but Apinto’s Chief Linguist Nana Kobina Obo II promised to get more details as the Gyaasehene was narrating the circumstances that led to his missing to the palace while he was called for TV3‘s interview.



Dr Nana Adarkwa Bediako III was feared kidnapped as a relative whose name has been given as Kakra threatened to kill him a few days ago.



Nana Kobina Obo II, earlier in an interview with 3news.com, had confirmed that the said Kakra had on Sunday called him and threatened to kill the Gyaasehene within the next five days.



“On Sunday, July 11 one Kakra, who is a relative to the overlord of the Apinto Division Nana Kwabena Angu II, called me and complained bitterly that the Gyaasehene is frustrating him in his work. He then threatened that if I hear that the Gyaasehene is dead then he Kakra was the architect.”

He continued: “I became alarmed and proceeded to the Palace of the overlord with another Chief. We called Kakra in the presence of the overlord Nana Angu II and Kakra repeated the threat and immediately dropped the line.”



The Chief Linguist added that he called the Gyaasehene and informed him about Kakra’s threat after which he joined him to Tarkwa to lodge a complaint with the police.



He narrated: “Yesterday evening, the driver of Gyaasehene Paa Kwesi called me that he had gone to meet the car of the Gyaasehene in front of ABII National. When he drew closer he saw the two phones of the Gyaasehene in the car with the car keys in the ignition but the Gyaasehene was nowhere close to the car. So, he was calling me to find out if the Gyaasehene was with me. This was after he had sent the car of the Gyaasehene to his house and had met his absence there too.”



According to him, “so I went to the house of the Gyaasehene and picked the driver. We drove straight to the police station and lodged another complaint”.



Municipal Chief Executive (DCE) of Tarkwa Nsuaem Benjamin Kessie earlier told Alfred Ocansey on News 360 that Kakra was in NIB custody while Dr Nana Adarkwa Bediako III’s driver was also in police custody.