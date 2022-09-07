Missing excavators: Ellembelle DCE arrested for attacking police

District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh

The Western Regional police have also arrested the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh.

This was after he attacked police personnel who retrieved one of the excavators reported missing from Ellembelle.



The team of police officers were escorting the excavator to Takoradi; however, at the Axim Junction, the DCE of Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh, reportedly led some thugs to attack the police and obstruct the operation.



The DCE was arrested with three others.



The police, in a statement, also indicated that they are currently investigating to recover the other excavator and arrest all those behind the act to face justice.



Meanwhile, the Divisional Police Commander of the Ellembelle District in the Western Region, ACP Hlordzi Dzordor, has been interdicted concerning the disappearance of the two excavators seized by the DCE and his men.



The Chronicle reports that even though the regional commander failed to speak to them on the matter, ACP Hlodzi confirmed the news via a text message when they inquired if the news was true.

Earlier last week, the DCE accused the police of allowing two excavators in their custody to vanish after he seized them for illegal mining.



Even though the police initially said they did not have enough personnel to guard it, they subsequently agreed to guard the excavators until 6 PM each day.



The DCE, who was then following up on the issue, went to the police station only to realise the excavators had vanished.



But a police statement denied that the excavators were in their custody.



