Missing excavators: Police vow to arrest all accomplices

Police arrested five Chinese suspects in connection with the missing excavators

The Ghana Police Administration has assured the public that all other accomplices, both Ghanaians and foreigners in connection with the missing excavators at Ellembelle, will be arrested and brought to face justice.

The Police through days of intelligence operations on Tuesday, 6th September, 2022 retrieved one of the excavators that was reported missing from Ellembelle.



According to the Police, a team of operations and intelligence officers working day and night discovered the missing excavator several kilometres into a forest within the Ellembelle District.



While the team of police officers were escorting the excavator to Takoradi, at the Axim Junction, it said the DCE of Ellembelle, Mr. Kwasi Bonzo organised and led some thugs to attack the police and obstruct the operation.



The DCE and three others were therefore arrested accordingly.



As part of the ongoing investigation into the Ellembelle excavators, the Police have also arrested five Chinese suspects for their involvement in the case.

An intelligence-led operation through the night of 7th September till the dawn of 8th September, 2022 led to the arrest of Shi zhong Qix, Wei Lin Xi, Huang Qian Xi, U Jian Wen and Huang Qian Sheng, at their hideout at Asiama, in the Ellembe District of the Western Region.



According to the Police, the Ghana Immigration Service has been contacted for details of their immigration status and their Ghanaian sponsors to assist with the investigation.



“As investigation continues, we would like to assure the public that all other accomplices, both Ghanaians and foreigners will be arrested and brought to face justice,” the Police stated.



Meanwhile, it noted that the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle, Mr. Kwasi Bonzo has been granted police enquiry bail.



“We wish to commend the Regional and all the teams involved in the operations for their continuous selflessness and patriotism,” the Police added.