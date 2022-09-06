Missing excavators saga: Ellembelle DCE calls for independent investigation

District Chief Executive of Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh

Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle in the Western Region, has called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to investigate the missing two brand new excavators which were allegedly handed over to Ellembelle District Police Command to protect.

On Tuesday afternoon, August 30, 2022, some members of the Ellembelle District Mining Committee received information from the headmaster of Nkroful Agriculture Senior High School (NASS) that some Chinese nationals and some locals were doing illegal mining (galamsey) on their school land and the team quickly moved to the site and were able to seize two brand new excavators and brought them to Teleku-Bokazo near Christ Apostolic Church International building with the help of the operators.



One Mr. Francis Apene, a member of the Ellembelle District Mining Committee informed the police in the District the next day in the morning (Wednesday, August 31, 2022) to protect the seized machines whiles they make arrangements to transport the machines to Sekondi to be handed over to the Western Regional Minister for the necessary action to be taken.



He continued that the Esiama Divisional Police Commander gave them two police officers and visited the location around 2 pm and left on the same day (Wednesday) at 6 pm and unfortunately, the two excavators vanished from the location the next day (Thursday, September 1, 2022).



Meanwhile, the police have denied the narration made by Mr. Francis Apene by describing it as a false publication.



Currently, the Ellembelle District Police Command and the Western Regional Police Command are investigating Mr. Francis Apene for publishing false news against them.



But, speaking to the media at the galamsey site at Nkroful, the DCE who is also the Chairman of Ellembelle District Mining Committee, Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh has condemned the arrest of Mr. Francis Apene by the Ellembelle District Police Command.

"What has Francis Apene done, so the police are saying when they went to Teleku-Bokazo where the two excavators were parking they didn't see them on Wednesday afternoon, this so ridiculous", he worried.



He narrated, "I was in Accra for a meeting when the Ellembelle MP and headmaster informed me that some people were going galamsey on the land belonging to Nkroful Agriculture Senior High School so I quickly informed some members of the District Mining Committee led by Francis Apene to go and check and when they got there they stopped them from working, demobilized their equipment and brought their equipment here, this same location, this is right at the center of Teleku-Bokazo, you can see church building here, the two excavators were parked here, brand new excavators.



"On Tuesday night we kept them here and then on Wednesday morning, I spoke to the Western Regional Minister who instructed that the machines should be brought to Sekondi for the necessary action to be made, I then informed the police, I informed the NIB about the action about to be taken so we were mobilizing to get Lowbed to transport them to Sekondi. By 1 pm we were not getting any Lowbed in this whole area so we went to the police the Divisional Police Headquarters and requested for policemen to come to guide the excavators here whiles we were waiting for the Lowbed to come knowing that if the excavators are not protected the illegal miners will sneaking and take them away," he said.



He claimed that "initially the police said they don't have enough men to do the operation so back and forth, they released two men and they came here and the excavators were handed over to them in their care here (Teleku-Bokazo). By 6 pm they called that they have been called back to the police station because there were not enough men and it was amazing to us that policemen that have been brought in to watch over two excavators that have been seized at a galamsey site would be recalled back to charge office, we couldn't stop them from going so they left."



He continued, "By the morning (Thursday) when the Lowbed came, there was no excavator to be found here (Teleku-Bokazo) and that is my concern as a DCE. If you look at within 48 hours the level of environmental destruction has been caused by those two excavators there is no way anybody should have to allow the excavators to escape from the District so it is worried to us, very very worried and we think the police administration should take immediate action on this matter."



He, therefore, took the opportunity to call on the IGP and other authorities to establish an independent body to investigate the matter immediately to find out the truth and take stiff action against any wrongdoer found in the matter.

"... So we are calling on the IGP and other authorities that this matter of excavators vanishing should be properly investigated, if not then I'm afraid we may not succeed in the fight against galamsey meanwhile this is a fight we cannot afford to lose, it is a fight we need to fight to win. The negative impact on galamsey on our environment, on our water bodies, is so huge, nobody can turn a blind eye to it, we should do it devoid of politics, if we don't bring the actors to book, we will lose in this fight against galamsey so I'm calling on the media, the police, the Chiefs, the religious bodies, everybody to support this fight, let us fight together and win together".



He, therefore, pledged to make himself available for any investigation in the matter.



"I am available for any investigation, already I have provided the police with particulars and pictures of the two missing excavators so I'm not afraid of any investigation and that is why I'm calling on the IGP, Interior Minister to investigate this matter".



Mr. Francis Apene who is currently under investigation has called on the IGP to investigate the Esiama Divisional Police Commander ACP HDodzi Hlodzi too according to him the Divisional Commander's hands are not clean.