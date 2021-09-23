Missing pregnant woman frequented Takoradi hospital - Administrator

Missing but found Josephine is at the center of pregnancy controversy

The Administrator of the Takoradi Hospital popularly known as European Hospital Rev. Osei Boateng has confirmed that Josephine Simpson frequented the hospital before she went missing.

It comes on the back of claims by the Western Regional Minister that her pregnancy claim and kidnapping were false.



Speaking to Empire News Rev Osei Boateng said: “there are records to prove that she has been regular at this hospital.”



He however noted the medical records of the patient cannot be given out unless a court instructs.



According to the Regional Minister, doctors who are providing health support to her say she was not pregnant.

“The BNI sent a report yesterday that the missing lady had been found and she’s at the Axim hospital and the police personnel is still there, the medical doctor is taking care of her.



"From the preliminary investigations, they suspect that this whole story was fake and the medical doctor who has even looked at her has seen that she wasn’t pregnant and has never been pregnant,” the Minister told Kumasi-based Kessben FM on Wednesday.



He added: “And he’s seen that this information has been bundled around for a long time. That’s the immediate information we have right now. That’s the information my security people have brought to me.



"What I’ve asked is that the husband and wife should be investigated because it’s weird that you can be staying with your wife who’s supposed to have been pregnant for 9 months and all of a sudden everybody finds out she’s not pregnant.”