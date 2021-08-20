Missing woman found dead, body parts removed

The remains of the deceased was conveyed to the St. Francis Xavier Hospital

Ama Baduaa, a 65 -year-old woman who went missing on August 15, 2021, at Assin Bereku in the Central Region, has been found dead.

This follows a search mounted by the Police, District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area, Ohene Andoh, and the town elders.



According to a police report, the lifeless and decapitated body was found on August 16, 2021, at the outskirts of the Bereku Township- about one kilometre from the town on the Assin Ntenkyemi footpath.



The police report said the upper body of Baduaa was found at a nearby bush with the head decapitated, adding that the “lower part of her body from the abdomen to the legs” was found 20 meters away from the “first crime scene”.



The report further said the deceased’s (missing woman) clothes and beads were found buried with the upper body.

The police report further states one Kojo Ackah identified the body as that of his missing mother.



A basin containing plantain sucker, maize, a cutlass and a red scarf belonging to the deceased was also found about 20 meters away.



Madam Baduaa’s remains were conveyed to the St. Francis Xavier Hospital for preservation and autopsy as investigations continue.