Mixed reactions as UG SRC prepares to blow GH¢27,000 on Legon’s strongest, Face of Legon pageant

Legon’s Strongest and Face of Legon have been scheduled for the second semester

Students of the University of Ghana have expressed mixed feelings ahead of some initiatives by the Acting executives of the University of Ghana Students Representative Council (UGSRC) planned for the second semester of the 2020/2021 acedmic year

These initiatives include a pageant dubbed, “Face of Legon” and raising the muscle standard, “Legon’s Strongest”.



The Acting executives of the UGSRC is expected to blow GH¢27,000 this year on these two initiatives.



Sources available to UniversNews revealed that the amount serves as the prize money for the winners and the second and third place holders in these contests.



A total of GH¢18,000 to be expended on the Face of Legon pageant and GHC 8,000 on Legon’s Strongest.



This plan, however, did not sit well with a cross-section of students of the school as they took to Twitter to register their concerns.



While some urged the acting executives to channel this amount of money into solving other pertinent issues on campus, others appealed for a fixing of the SRC with the #FixUGSRC

Face of Legon is a pageant which is organized by the University of Ghana SRC to crown one lady as the Face of the University based on her peculiar skills, confidence, hard work, and passion to solve a problem in society.



The competition was last held in 2019 and saw Nsroma emerge as the winner.



However, due to COVID-19, it was not held last year.





With half the student population at home(Level 200s and 300s) and another half 400s(who have 6 weeks to finish school and struggling with their thesis with back WiFi networks and other issues) and level 100s(who have started on hard mode, these is the least priority.) #FixUGSRC https://t.co/ackv9xY2jI — Father Anthony (@fatheranthoni) June 16, 2021