Mixed reactions on 100 cedis contribution towards National Cathedral

President Akufo-Addo during the outdooring of the Cathedral's architectural plan

Source: GNA

Some Ghanaians have expressed mixed reactions towards the appeal for voluntary contribution of 100 Ghana Cedis monthly to support the building of the National Cathedral following the statement made by the Finance Minister.

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta during the reading of the mid-year budget, urged Ghanaians to set aside 100 Ghana cedis monthly to support the building of the National Cathedral but some people are skeptical whiles others agree to the idea.



Speaking in an interview with Ghana News Agency in Accra, Mr Isaac Quarshie, a businessman, said the Minister's idea was not bad and he would want to contribute to the building of the National Cathedral.



He said it would be a national asset so if the “Government needed our support in the building then I will gladly do it despite the difficulty in recent times.”



At Madam Jemima Aseiduwaa, a teacher, said it was her responsibility to help in the building of the country and contributing money for a good cause was in the right direction.



"I am a Christian and the building of the Cathedral would be beneficial to the Christian body and the country at large since it might be used for other occasions," she added.

Madam Georgia Lomotey, a banker, said supporting a good project like the National Cathedral would not be a mistake.



She said the Cathederal could be used as a tourist destination where people would visit to generate income for the country.



Mr Gilbert Abeka, a driver said, he would not contribute money because he does not have, adding that “if the government does not have the funds to build the Cathedral, then it should not have started.



Mrs Ellen Kwofie, a trader, said life was already hard in the country and that she could not afford the contribution of 100 cedis monthly.



She said nobody forced the government to make such a promise so it should find a way to build the Cathedral or could stop.

Mr Ernest Bortey, a contractor, said building of a Cathedral was not necessary since every church had its own building for worship and other programmes.



"If the President has made his promise, he should find way to fulfill it and should not bother Ghanaians because we are already suffering," he added.



Mr Abdul Raman, a tailor, told the GNA that he would not contribute because it would not be beneficial to him, asking why the President did not promise to build a National Mosque.



A National Mosque initiated by Ghanaian Muslims and financed mainly by Turkish philanthropists, was recently opened by the President in Accra.