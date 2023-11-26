MoFA announces 5-day road closure for Agric Festival and Farmers’ Day celebrations

The roadblocks stretches from the Starlet 91 Road to the National Theatre traffic light

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) has announced roadblocks within the Ministries enclave ahead of the 2023 Farmers’ Day celebrations.

The roadblocks which stretches from the Starlet 91 Road to the National Theatre traffic light, begins Monday November 27, 2023 and will end on Friday, December 1.



The blocks start from the Ridge Roundabout through the Principal Streets of Parliament House, Independence Square, the John Evans Atta Mills Highway, the Court Complex to the Principal Streets of the National Theatre.



The MoFA in a statement indicated that a key aspect to the 39th edition of the Farmers’ Day celebrations, is a five-day agricultural fair dubbed “Agrifest Ghana 2023” in Accra.



Official pass will be granted to vehicles of Ministers, Head of Civil Service, Auditor General , Controller and Accountant General, Deputy Ministers, Chief Directors and Directors to be able to access blocked areas to their respective offices.

However, staff and clients of the affected government institutions are to park their vehicles at either the Independence Square or the Afua Sutherland Park, the statement indicated.



The statement has also assured the public that, personnel from the Ghana Police Service will be deployed to ensure adequate security and safety of vehicles parked in the designated areas.



