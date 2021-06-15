MoGCSP to climax ‘Day of the African Child’ with children-centered panel discussion

Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) will on June 16 climax the ‘Day of the African Child’ with activities geared towards improving the lives of Ghanaian children.

Among the activities lined up for that day is a panel discussion by some selected children on matters affecting them. The discussion will be centered around the localized theme for this year’s celebration: Mainstreaming Agenda 2040 into the National Development Framework, which captures the essence of the global theme; “Mainstreaming Agenda 2040 into the National Development Framework”.



As a precursor to the panel discussion, selected children will also meet with the sector minister, Sarah Adwoa Sarfo to among other things discuss the theme of the celebration.



According to the MoGCSP, the occasion of ‘Day of the African Child’ is one for reflection and commitment towards finding lasting solutions to the problems facing the African child.



“The celebration also aspires to create awareness on the need for all citizens to participate in the promotion and protection of the rights of children. The celebration is expected to be carried out at both Regional and National levels”, parts of a release by the Ministry reads.



Other activities have also been lined up to precede the climax.

“To start, special Video Messages from Management of MoGCSP and other Key Partners about the programme will be circulated across social and other media houses from the 14th to 18th June 2021. Alongside this, there will also be the Shanng of special posters on the aspirations of Agenda 2040.



On the 15th June 2021, the Minster for Gender, Children and Social Protection will make a statement on the floor of Parliament about the programme. On the same day, a selection of Ghanaian children will spend some time with the Honourable Minister of MoGCSP to discuss the theme and related issues about children”, the Ministry outlined in a release.



The Ministry calls on all stakeholders and the general public to prioritize matters affecting children.



The “Day of the African Child” (DAC) is observed on 16th June, to mark the 1976 students’ uprising against an apartheid skewed education in Soweto, South Africa.



Some member countries of the African Union (AU) annually observe the day in honour of those students and also to push towards the realization of the rights and welfare of children.