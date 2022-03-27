1
MoMo agent shot by gunmen in Sawla

GUNSHOT (1) File photo of a gun

Sun, 27 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

A Mobile Money (MoMo) vendor in Sawla, Abdul Razak, has been shot by unknown gunmen in the late hours of Saturday, March 26.

The suspects allegedly bolted with huge sums of money belonging to the victim.

According to some eyewitnesses, the alleged robbers used a motorbike to execute their agenda.

The victim is currently receiving treatment at the Sawla Government Hospital.

This is the second time in five months a mobile money agent has been attacked.

Police in Sawla have said they have commenced investigations into the matter.

