MoMo merchant kills himself over missing GH¢3,500

Correspondence from Central Region

Abdul Rahman Acquah, a 22-year-old mobile money merchant has killed himself over his missing GH¢3,500 at Assin Kruwa in the Assin South district.



The deceased went missing on Tuesday, June 8, at about 03:00pm and was never found.



Kwaku Quansah, uncle to the deceased, in an interview with GhanaWeb, said a thorough search was conducted within the community and district but was to no avail.



He further said all efforts to reach and find him proved futile until officers of Kakum wildlife division intervened.

The officers conducted a search into the tick forest and found the deceased. He was reported to have hanged himself on a tree with a copper wiring cable in the bush.



The Police, upon the tip-off, rushed to the scene, and the body was then moved to the Abura Dunkwa Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation.



However, reports by the hospital revealed that there were no signs of body violence.



Quansah disclosed that the boss of the deceased was demanding for the missing money or he would get him arrested hence, suggested his death might be out of frustration.