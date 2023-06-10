MoMo vendor, 22, commits suicide over GH¢3,500 missing money at Assin Kruwa

File photo

A 22-year-old Mobile Money (MoMo) vendor has committed suicide at Assin Kruwa in the Assin South district of the Central Region.

The deceased, Abdul Rahman Acquah left home on June 8, 2023, at about 3 PM and was nowhere to be found.



A thorough search was conducted by the community members but the efforts yielded no positive result.



However, the Personnel of the Wildlife Division, at Kakum National Park, stationed at Assin Kruwa Camp together with the family of the deceased and some community members on June 9, 2023, continued the search in the forest and found him hanging on a tree with a copper wiring cable.



The police at Nyankumasi Ahenkuro upon receiving the information immediately proceeded to the scene to convey the body to the Abura Dunkwa District Hospital Morgue for preservation and postmortem after examinations conducted on the body showed no signs of violence.

Although investigations are underway to unravel what could have led to the death, unconfirmed reports suggest the deceased may have died out of frustration.



A witness who spoke to Kasapa News disclosed that the deceased had earlier threatened to commit suicide due to a missing Gh¢3,500.00 belonging to his business owner who was on his neck demanding the money and further threatening to get him arrested.



Meanwhile, the owner of the mobile money shop has been informed and according to him, he is still demanding the money from the family members of the deceased before allowing the family to bury him.