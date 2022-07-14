0
Mob allegedly kills suspected thief

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: GNA

A suspected thief has been allegedly beaten to death by a mob after they caught him sneaking into an area in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) John Nchor, Public Relations Officer of the Oti Police Command, confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He said the mob used clubs, stones, metals, and other objects to hit the suspect until he fell unconscious and subsequently died.

ASP Nchor said the Oti Police Command would thoroughly investigate the barbaric and dehumanising act of ‘jungle justice’ meted to the suspect by the irate youth masquerading as vigilantes in the Nkwanta South area.

He described the act as inimical to the law governing the country and warned the youth that the police would not allow disgruntled elements in society to take the laws into their hands and kill suspects in such an unlawful manner.

