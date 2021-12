Mobile Money agents decry 2021 as difficult year

Mobile money operators in Ghana

General Secretary of the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana, Evans Otumfour, has described 2021 as a year fraught with difficulties in the operations of mobile money agents.

This is as a result of the numerous robbery attacks on them, increase in the activities of mobile money fraudsters and the introduction of the controversial E-Levy bill.



Despite these challenges, Mr. Otumfour admitted the Covid-19 pandemic has created some opportunities for its members.

He told Nathaniel Nartey that the challenges faced in 2021 outweigh the opportunities, hoping that 2022 will be better.